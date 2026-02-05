activists plan new bigger flotilla to try to bring aid to gaza

Questa mattina, gli attivisti che lo scorso anno avevano tentato di far passare una flotta di aiuti a Gaza si sono riuniti di nuovo. Questa volta, promettono di organizzare una spedizione più grande e più forte, sperando di superare le barriere israeliane e portare assistenza alla popolazione palestinese. La nuova iniziativa ha già suscitato discussioni e tensioni tra le parti coinvolte.

The Israeli military halted the roughly 40 boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla last October as they attempted to reach blockaded Gaza, arresting Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and more than 450 other participants. Organisers, who gathered on Wednesday at the foundation of late South African leader Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg, said they hope to bring 100 boats for their next attempt. “It is a cause . for those that want to rise and stand for justice and dignity for all,” Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, who was among activists detained last time, told the gathering. “We want to mobilise the . 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Israele ha annunciato di aver vietato l’ingresso a Gaza di alcuni operatori umanitari stranieri, sospendendo temporaneamente le attività di diverse organizzazioni.

Il governo degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato i membri del

