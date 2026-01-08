Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

Da internazionale.it 8 gen 2026

Israele ha annunciato di aver vietato l’ingresso a Gaza di alcuni operatori umanitari stranieri, sospendendo temporaneamente le attività di diverse organizzazioni. Questa misura si inserisce nel contesto di crescenti tensioni e difficoltà nella regione, influenzando l’assistenza umanitaria ai civili palestinesi. La decisione solleva preoccupazioni riguardo alla possibilità di garantire un aiuto efficace e tempestivo alle popolazioni più vulnerabili.

By Olivia Le Poidevin, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Rami Ayyub

israel bars some aid workers from gaza as groups face suspension

© Internazionale.it - Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

