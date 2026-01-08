Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

Israele ha annunciato di aver vietato l’ingresso a Gaza di alcuni operatori umanitari stranieri, sospendendo temporaneamente le attività di diverse organizzazioni. Questa misura si inserisce nel contesto di crescenti tensioni e difficoltà nella regione, influenzando l’assistenza umanitaria ai civili palestinesi. La decisione solleva preoccupazioni riguardo alla possibilità di garantire un aiuto efficace e tempestivo alle popolazioni più vulnerabili.

Israel bars over 30 aid groups from operating in Gaza Strip - Israel on Tuesday said it had suspended more than two dozen humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders and CARE, from operating in the Gaza Strip for failing to comply with new ... arkansasonline.com

Israel Bars Over 30 Humanitarian Organisations From Operating in Gaza - GAZA CITY/JERUSALEM: Israel said it had suspended more than two dozen humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and CARE, from operating in the Gaza Strip for failing to ... newsofbahrain.com

'STAY MAD': Nicki Minaj gives SAVAGE reply to backlash over Trump support #shorts #nickiminaj #fox

BUON ANNO A TUTTI ! DAVVERO ! VIVA L'ITALIA VIVA LA CALABRIA AM ISRAEL CHAI ! - facebook.com facebook

La ricerca mostra altri articoli e contenuti video sullo stesso argomento informativo.