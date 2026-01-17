US names Rubio Blair and Kushner in Gaza board under Trump’s plan

Da internazionale.it 17 gen 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il governo degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato i membri del

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday announced names of the so-called “Board of Peace” that will, under President Donald Trump’s plan, supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which continues to see deadly violence despite a fragile ceasefire that went into effect in October. The names included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said. Trump is the chair of the board, according to his plan revealed late last year. Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off in October on Trump’s plan, which says a Palestinian technocratic body will be overseen by an international so-called “Board of Peace” that is meant to supervise Gaza’s governance for a transitional period. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

us names rubio blair and kushner in gaza board under trump8217s plan

© Internazionale.it - US names Rubio, Blair and Kushner in Gaza board under Trump’s plan

Leggi anche: Trump nomina i membri del Board of Peace per Gaza. Tutti i nomi, da Tony Blair a Marco Rubio

Leggi anche: Gaza, Financial Times: Blair escluso dal board di pace per la Striscia

Di seguito sono raccolti articoli, fonti e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

us names rubio blairUS names Rubio, Blair and Kushner in Gaza board under Trump's plan - called "Board of Peace" that will, under President Donald Trump's plan, supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which continues to see deadly ... reuters.com

us names rubio blairTrump names Blair, Rubio to Gaza 'board of peace' - US President Donald Trump on Friday tapped Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British prime minister Tony Blair as founding members of the Gaza 'board of peace. msn.com

us names rubio blairBlair and Rubio among names on Gaza 'Board of Peace' - The former UK prime minister and US secretary of state will sit on the "founding executive board", the White House says. msn.com

US: White House names Gaza 'board of peace' members

Video US: White House names Gaza 'board of peace' members

La sezione di ricerca permette di esplorare articoli e video collegati alla news.