US names Rubio Blair and Kushner in Gaza board under Trump’s plan

Il governo degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato i membri del

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday announced names of the so-called “Board of Peace” that will, under President Donald Trump’s plan, supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which continues to see deadly violence despite a fragile ceasefire that went into effect in October. The names included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said. Trump is the chair of the board, according to his plan revealed late last year. Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off in October on Trump’s plan, which says a Palestinian technocratic body will be overseen by an international so-called “Board of Peace” that is meant to supervise Gaza’s governance for a transitional period. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - US names Rubio, Blair and Kushner in Gaza board under Trump’s plan Leggi anche: Trump nomina i membri del Board of Peace per Gaza. Tutti i nomi, da Tony Blair a Marco Rubio Leggi anche: Gaza, Financial Times: Blair escluso dal board di pace per la Striscia Di seguito sono raccolti articoli, fonti e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata. US names Rubio, Blair and Kushner in Gaza board under Trump's plan - called "Board of Peace" that will, under President Donald Trump's plan, supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which continues to see deadly ... reuters.com

Trump names Blair, Rubio to Gaza 'board of peace' - US President Donald Trump on Friday tapped Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British prime minister Tony Blair as founding members of the Gaza 'board of peace. msn.com

Blair and Rubio among names on Gaza 'Board of Peace' - The former UK prime minister and US secretary of state will sit on the "founding executive board", the White House says. msn.com

US: White House names Gaza 'board of peace' members

Gaza, il ritorno di Tony Blair: è nel board per la pace con Rubio e Kushner x.com

«PORTATEGLI UNA CARTINA» «Il Fatto Quotidiano» 14 Jan 2026 Marco Travaglio Nella guerra senza quartiere fra Partito della guerra e Partito Maga riesplosa alla Casa Bianca dopo il blitz venezuelano voluto dall’anima nera neocon Rubio, si spera che qu - facebook.com facebook

La sezione di ricerca permette di esplorare articoli e video collegati alla news.