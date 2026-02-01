top us israeli generals meet at pentagon amid soaring iran tensions

Questa mattina al Pentagono si sono incontrati i generali di Stati Uniti e Israele. I colloqui arrivano in un momento di crescente preoccupazione per le tensioni con l’Iran, che aumentano di giorno in giorno. I militari discutono le prossime mosse e rafforzano la collaborazione militare, mentre la situazione nella regione resta molto delicata.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The top U.S. and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between U.S. General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported. The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defenses in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

