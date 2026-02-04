UK police launch investigation into Mandelson over Epstein leaks
La polizia britannica ha aperto un’indagine su Peter Mandelson, l’ex ministro vicino al governo. Le autorità vogliono chiarire le accuse legate a delle fughe di notizie riguardanti Epstein. Al momento, Mandelson non ha commentato, e gli inquirenti stanno raccogliendo prove per capire se ci siano responsabilità concrete. La notizia ha fatto scalpore, considerando la figura politica coinvolta.
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British police on Tuesday launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson, Britain’s former ambassador to the U.S., over alleged misconduct in public office, following claims that he leaked market-sensitive information to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the investigation follows the receipt of reports alleging misconduct in public office, including a referral from the British government. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government handed material to the police to investigate whether Mandelson leaked information to Epstein during the financial crash. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
La polizia britannica ha annunciato di aver aperto un’indagine su Peter Mandelson, ex ambasciatore del Regno Unito.
La polizia britannica sta esaminando alcune accuse di comportamento scorretto che sono emerse dopo la pubblicazione di documenti relativi a Epstein.
«Mi pento profondamente di averlo fatto e mi scuso senza riserve con le donne e le ragazze che hanno sofferto». Le parole di Peter Mandelson, ex ambasciatore britannico negli Stati Uniti, tornano attuali dopo la pubblicazione dei cosiddetti Epstein Files, che - facebook.com facebook
