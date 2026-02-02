uk police review reports of alleged misconduct by mandelson after epstein files release

La polizia britannica sta esaminando alcune accuse di comportamento scorretto che sono emerse dopo la pubblicazione di documenti relativi a Epstein. Finora, gli investigatori stanno valutando se ci siano elementi sufficienti per aprire un’indagine penale. Nessuna decisione è ancora stata presa, ma l'attenzione resta alta su questa vicenda.

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - UK police said they are reviewing reports of alleged misconduct to determine if they meet the threshold for a criminal investigation, following calls to probe former UK ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. "The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation."

