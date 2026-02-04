Abhisit Vejjajiva torna in politica e riaccende le speranze del suo partito. A Bangkok, il suo ritorno è stato subito notato: passanti e sostenitori si sono avvicinati per scattare selfie con lui, dimostrando che anche dopo anni il suo nome ancora conta. La sua presenza in strada ha riacceso il dibattito politico nel paese, attirando l’attenzione di tutti.

“Good to see you again, still handsome just like before,” said one noodle vendor, reflecting voters’ persisting warm feelings for the Oxford-trained economist, who is making an unexpected comeback to frontline politics. “I just want to offer a choice and revive the party,” Abhisit, 61, told Reuters, as he strolled down a major road in the capital, greeting office workers on lunch breaks. “Every time I meet people, they are frustrated with the lack of choice.” Government employee Yuttapum Rattanamanee, a voter in the northeast, said he was one of four in his family backing the Democrats again because Abhisit came back to lead the party. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Thailand’s ex-PM Abhisit returns to political fray in boost for his party

