south korea parliament to finalise bill on us investment fund by march 9

La Camera dei Deputati sudcoreana ha deciso di approvare definitivamente una legge che permette investimenti negli Stati Uniti. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di discussioni e si prevede che la legge sarà approvata entro il 9 marzo. L’obiettivo è facilitare le operazioni tra i due Paesi, secondo quanto riferito dagli ufficiali. La legge riguarda un fondo di investimenti statunitense e fa parte di un accordo commerciale tra le nazioni.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last week to hike tariffs on imports from South Korea, blaming a delay in enacting a trade deal in which the Asian ally promised to invest $350 billion in the United States. A special committee will be set up on February 9 and have the power to draft the bill, which will be finalised by March 9, the two main parties’ floor leaders said in a briefing. South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party in November introduced the bill to establish a special fund to finance the investment committed in the U.S. in return for lowering the tariffs to 15% on Korean autos. Un comitato speciale sarà istituito il 9 febbraio e avrà il potere di redigere il disegno di legge, che sarà finalizzato entro il 9 marzo, hanno detto i leader dei due principali partiti in un briefing. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.

Kim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un'indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni.

