South Korea parliament to finalise bill on US investment fund by March 9
La Camera dei Deputati sudcoreana ha deciso di approvare definitivamente una legge che permette investimenti negli Stati Uniti. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di discussioni e si prevede che la legge sarà approvata entro il 9 marzo. L’obiettivo è facilitare le operazioni tra i due Paesi, secondo quanto riferito dagli ufficiali. La legge riguarda un fondo di investimenti statunitense e fa parte di un accordo commerciale tra le nazioni.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last week to hike tariffs on imports from South Korea, blaming a delay in enacting a trade deal in which the Asian ally promised to invest $350 billion in the United States. A special committee will be set up on February 9 and have the power to draft the bill, which will be finalised by March 9, the two main parties’ floor leaders said in a briefing. South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party in November introduced the bill to establish a special fund to finance the investment committed in the U.S. in return for lowering the tariffs to 15% on Korean autos. Un comitato speciale sarà istituito il 9 febbraio e avrà il potere di redigere il disegno di legge, che sarà finalizzato entro il 9 marzo, hanno detto i leader dei due principali partiti in un briefing. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su South Korea Parliament
South Korea’s Lee calls for improved drone detection to avoid provoking North Korea
Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato l'importanza di migliorare i sistemi di rilevamento dei droni per garantire la sicurezza nazionale.
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong urges South Korea to investigate drone incidents
Kim Yo Jong, sorella del leader nordcoreano Kim Jong Un, ha invitato le autorità sudcoreane a condurre un’indagine approfondita sugli ultimi incidenti con droni.
Ultime notizie su South Korea Parliament
Argomenti discussi: China-Japan, the crisis also affects Pokemon; (LEAD) Unification ministry says DMZ access bills do not conflict with armistice; Former South Korean PM Lee Hae Chan has died in Ho Chi Minh City; South Korea Japan defence ministers agree to upgrade cooperation.
South Korea parliament to finalise bill on US investment fund by March 9South Korea's National Assembly has agreed to finalise a bill to make investments in the United States by March 9 under a trade deal between the countries, the ruling and main opposition parties said ... reuters.com
South Korea reassures on US investment pledge after Trump threatens to hike tariffsBy Jihoon Lee, Kyu-seok Shim and Andrea Shalal SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea scrambled on Tuesday to assure the U.S. it remained committed to implementing a trade deal after U.S. msn.com
VIDEO Il Boeing 747-8B5 di Government of South Korea 22001 (CN / LN 60410 / 1538 - attivo) decolla da Toronto Lester B. Pearson (YYZ). Government of South Korea Boeing 747-8B5 22001 (CN / LN 60410 / 1538 - active) takeoff from Toronto Lester B. Pe - facebook.com facebook
Attraverso la ricerca si possono visualizzare altre notizie e contenuti multimediali online.