A un comico russo è stato inflitto quasi sei anni di carcere per aver raccontato una battuta considerata offensiva su un veterano della guerra in Ucraina. La decisione è arrivata dopo che le autorità hanno ritenuto che il suo scherzo avesse alimentato l’odio, portando alla sua condanna per incitamento. La vicenda ha suscitato molte reazioni, con alcuni che criticano la severità della pena e altri che difendono la legge contro i discorsi d’odio.

A Reuters reporter in court said that the comedian, Artemy Ostanin, had been handed a sentence of five years and nine months and a fine of 300,000 roubles ($3,908). It was the latest in a series of rulings which have harshly punished people judged by the authorities to have spoken rudely or falsely about the Russian army at a time when it is fighting in Ukraine. Ostanin was also convicted of offending the feelings of Christians with another off-colour joke he made about Jesus, which angered Orthodox nationalists. Ostanin, who had apologised to anyone whose feelings he had hurt, denied wrongdoing and said that the joke he made about the war veteran had made no mention of the conflict in Ukraine. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Russian comedian accused of telling offensive joke about Ukraine war veteran is jailed for nearly six years

