in kyiv freezing under russian attacks a veteran plumber fights back by fixing the heat

In pieno freddo sotto i bombardamenti russi, un idraulico veterano si mette in gioco per riscaldare la città. Volodymyr Vasyliev, 66 anni e pensionato, ha deciso di riparare i sistemi di riscaldamento per aiutare chi soffre il gelo. In un momento difficile come questo, il suo gesto dimostra che anche con l’età si può fare la differenza.

KYIV, Feb 4 (Reuters) - At 66, railway worker Volodymyr Vasyliev could have long since been fully retired. Instead, he was below ground in the middle of a 24-hour shift, trying to fix pipes that had burst under a Soviet-era high-rise, part of an army of technicians drafted in to keep Ukrainians warm through the coldest winter yet of war. As Russia keeps pounding Ukraine’s heating and power system in what Ukrainians say is a campaign to freeze them into submission, fixing pipes is Vasyliev’s way of fighting back. “What, am I supposed to forgive them? Say, ‘That’s it, I give up’?” he said on a break from his shift in the city’s northeastern outskirts. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina aspetta una risposta dagli Stati Uniti dopo le violente attacchi russi avvenuti nelle ultime ore.

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’intenzione di dichiarare lo stato di emergenza nel settore energetico, in risposta ai danni causati dagli attacchi russi.

