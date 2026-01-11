Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500 rights group says

Secondo un rapporto di un gruppo per i diritti umani, le proteste in Iran hanno causato la morte di oltre 500 persone. La situazione di instabilità continua a coinvolgere il paese, con conseguenze che attirano l’attenzione internazionale. Questo evento sottolinea la gravità delle tensioni sociali e politiche in Iran, evidenziando la necessità di monitorare da vicino gli sviluppi nella regione.

By Parisa Hafezi, Rami Ayyub and Maayan LubellDUBAIJERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Unrest in Iran has killed more than 500 people, a rights group said on Sunday, as Tehran. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500, rights group says Leggi anche: Iran protest deaths rise to more than 500, rights group says Leggi anche: Confronting protests, Iran vows to strike back if U.S. attacks Sono disponibili diversi contenuti informativi e social per ampliare la visione della notizia. Iran must show restraint against protesters, French diplomatic source says; Iran on the Brink: Protests at Home, Pressure from Abroad; Iran protests continue: 15 protesters killed - L'Unione Sarda English; Iran: protest spreads, 16 dead since demonstrations began. Deaths from Iran protests top 500, rights group says - based rights group HRANA said it had verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than ... asia.nikkei.com

Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500, according to US-based rights group - Protests have swelled in recent days despite an internet blackout that has lasted more than 60 hours, according to monitor Netblocks. sbs.com.au

Death Toll in Iran Protests Reaches at Least 538 as Crackdown Intensifies - Activists report at least 538 deaths in Iran protests, with over 10,600 detained. oneindia.com

Iran protests escalate as US weighs intervention | Sunrise

