Preparations underway for full reopening of Gaza’s Rafah crossing officials say

Le autorità stanno lavorando per riaprire completamente il valico di Gaza a Rafah. Le operazioni di preparazione sono in corso e si spera che presto il traffico possa riprendere regolarmente. La riapertura potrebbe facilitare il passaggio di persone e merci, dando un sollievo alla situazione sempre più difficile nella regione. Tuttavia, ancora non c’è una data ufficiale, e le discussioni tra le parti continuano.

Before the war, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was the only direct exit point for most Palestinians in Gaza to reach the outside world as well as a key entry point for aid into the territory. It has been largely shut since May 2024. “The actual passage of residents in both directions will begin upon completion of these preparations,” it added. A European source close to the EU mission confirmed the details and a Palestinian official said the crossing was expected to open for passengers on Monday. The Egyptian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel has said the crossing would open under stringent security checks only for Palestinians who wish to leave the war-ravaged enclave and for those who fled the fighting in the first months of the war to return. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il valico di Rafah tra Gaza e Israele rimarrà chiuso fino a quando Hamas non restituirà il corpo dell'ultimo ostaggio ancora detenuto a Gaza.

Questa mattina, alcuni camion pieni di aiuti umanitari e coperte sono entrati nella Striscia di Gaza dal valico di Rafah, in Egitto.

