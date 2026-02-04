Handbags and hashtags | Japan’s Takaichi rides youth-led craze into election

A Tokyo, la candidata Takaichi sta cavalcando la passione dei giovani. La sua borsa, ormai esaurita, la sua penna rosa diventata virale e gli snack preferiti sono in grande richiesta. Lei punta tutto sulla sua immagine fresca e moderna, sperando di conquistare l’elettorato più giovane in vista delle prossime elezioni.

What’s perhaps even more surprising is the appeal of the staunchly conservative leader with voters under 30, estimated by one recent poll at over 90%. Her overall popularity stands at around 60%. Takanori Kobayashi, director at Hamano, the company that makes the $900 black leather bag that Takaichi regularly totes, says he has been stunned by the young people clamouring to buy the item on a nine-month backlog. “The bag is usually bought by people in their forties or fifties,” Kobayashi said at the company’s factory in Nagano, central Japan, where press clippings of the prime minister are pinned to a notice board. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il primo ministro giapponese Sanae Takaichi sta valutando la possibilità di convocare una nuova elezione anticipata della Camera dei rappresentanti, prevista per l’8 febbraio.

