Explainer-Five reasons why Japan’s election is the most unpredictable in years

Il primo ministro Sanae Takaichi ha convocato un voto anticipato per il 8 febbraio. La decisione ha sorpreso molti, perché nessuno si aspettava questa mossa. In molti si chiedono cosa cambierà con questa elezione, considerata tra le più imprevedibili degli ultimi anni. La campagna elettorale è già iniziata, e le tensioni tra i partiti sono alte. I cittadini si preparano a scegliere un nuovo governo, ma ancora non si sa chi avrà la meglio. La scena politica giapponese resta aperta e incerta.

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called a snap lower house election on February 8, which analysts say is shaping as one of the most unpredictable contests in years. Since becoming Japan’s first female prime minister in October, Takaichi has won strong approval ratings. Despite a slip ahead of the election, several polls still put her support rate above 60%. Polling shows Takaichi’s strongest backing comes from younger voters rather than the older generations that have long formed the LDP’s electoral backbone. Recent surveys put her approval rating among voters under 30 more than 20 points higher than among those in their 70s. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

