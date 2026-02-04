fifteen migrants died off greece after boat collision with coast guard

Tragedia nel Mar Egeo: quindici migranti hanno perso la vita dopo lo scontro tra il loro barcone e una motovedetta della guardia costiera greca. L’incidente è avvenuto martedì al largo dell’isola di Chios, mentre i soccorritori cercavano di fermare un’ulteriore fuga di migranti. La notizia ha sconvolto le autorità e le organizzazioni umanitarie, che ora chiedono chiarimenti sulle circostanze dell’incidente.

ATHENS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Fifteen migrants died in the Aegean Sea off Greece on Tuesday after their boat collided with a coast guard vessel off the island of Chios, the coast guard said. A coastguard official said they spotted a dingy transporting migrants towards Chios, which lies a few miles off the coast of Turkey, and ordered them to turn back. “The smugglers manoeuvred toward the coast guard vessel causing a collision,” the official told Reuters. The coast guard said 25 migrants were rescued but one of them, a woman, later died. A search and rescue operation was ongoing. Reuters was unable to independently verify how the collision occurred. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Quattro migranti sono morti nel mar Egeo vicino all’isola di Chios, dopo che la loro imbarcazione si è scontrata con una motovedetta della guardia costiera.

Greece: Migrant boat collision kills at least 15

