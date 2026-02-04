Ex-Prince Andrew ha lasciato la sua casa a Windsor, conferma una fonte reale. L’uscita arriva in un momento di crescente attenzione sulle rivelazioni legate a Epstein, che hanno messo sotto i riflettori il rapporto dell’ex-membro della famiglia reale con questa vicenda. Ora si attende di capire quali saranno i prossimi passi dell’ex-principe, che ha deciso di lasciare la residenza dopo le ultime notizie.

A royal source confirmed that he was now resident there, but that he might occasionally return to Windsor in the coming weeks while a transitionary phase was completed. “With the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go,” the Sun quoted a friend as saying. “Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness.” Charles stripped Andrew of his titles in October and said he would be moved after details emerged of his ongoing relationship with Epstein. The king has also said that his sympathy is with the victims of abuse. New files related to Epstein published by the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ex-Prince Andrew leaves Windsor home after latest Epstein revelations

Keir Starmer ha chiesto che l’ex principe inglese testimoni davanti al Congresso statunitense.

Prince Andrew faces new allegations related to Jeffrey Epstein

