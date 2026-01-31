Keir Starmer ha chiesto che l’ex principe inglese testimoni davanti al Congresso statunitense. La richiesta arriva dopo le accuse legate ai rapporti con Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer ha detto che è importante che Prince Andrew faccia chiarezza sui suoi legami con l’imprenditore condannato. La questione ha riacceso il dibattito pubblico in Gran Bretagna e negli Stati Uniti.

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the former Prince Andrew should testify before a U.S. congressional committee, following new revelations about Andrew’s links to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. New files related to Epstein published by the U.S. justice department on Friday included emails that showed King Charles’s brother maintaining regular contact with Epstein for more than two years after he was found guilty of child sex crimes. The files also include pictures appearing to show Andrew crouching over and touching the waist of an unidentified woman lying on the floor. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UK’s Starmer says ex-Prince Andrew should testify before Congress over Epstein ties

Approfondimenti su Prince Andrew

Questa mattina a Pechino il premier britannico Keir Starmer ha incontrato il presidente cinese Xi Jinping.

Il Principe Harry ha affrontato una serie di attacchi prolungati da parte di alcuni media britannici, in particolare il Daily Mail, dopo aver contestato le modalità di copertura delle sue vicende personali.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Who are the key figures mentioned in the new Epstein emails

Ultime notizie su Prince Andrew

Argomenti discussi: CGTN: Beyond differences: Why the British PM calls long-awaited China trip a 'huge opportunity'; DIETRO IL CAOS IN UK/ Il vero problema di Starmer è nel Labour, il partito è alla resa dei conti; UK’s Starmer welcomes Trump move to drop Greenland tariff threat.

UK’s Starmer says ex-Prince Andrew should testify before Congress over Epstein tiesBy Andrew MacAskill TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the former Prince Andrew should testify before a U.S. congressional committee, following new ... msn.com

Starmer says UK seeking 'more sophisticated relationship' with China in talks with XiXi Jinping tells Sir Keir Starmer in Beijing that twists and turns in the UK-China relationship did not serve the interests of our countries. bbc.com

L'ex principe Andrew starebbe usando le figlie Beatrice ed Eugenie come 'occhi e orecchie' a corte, scatenando l'ira della Principessa del Galles - facebook.com facebook