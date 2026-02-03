Un giudice federale ha bloccato l’intenzione dell’amministrazione Trump di terminare le protezioni legali per oltre 350.000 cittadini haitiani. La decisione arriva dopo che il governo aveva annunciato di voler revocare queste misure, lasciando incerte le vite di molte persone. La sentenza impedisce di fatto che il piano venga attuato, almeno per il momento.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., halted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s effort to terminate Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status. The move would have taken effect on Wednesday despite spiraling violence there that has displaced more than 1.4 million people. TPS is available to people whose home country has experienced a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event. It provides eligible migrants with work authorization and temporary protection from deportation. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has moved to end the status for about a dozen countries as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration, saying TPS was always meant to be temporary and not a “de facto amnesty program. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US judge halts Trump plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians

Approfondimenti su Trump Protections

Un giudice federale degli Stati Uniti ha bloccato temporaneamente la decisione dell’amministrazione Trump di revocare le protezioni temporanee da deportazione per gli etiopi.

Un giudice federale ha disposto il prolungamento delle protezioni temporanee per i migranti provenienti da Myanmar, evitando la revoca prevista dall'amministrazione Trump.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Trump administration ends TPS for Haitians, putting 300,000 at risk of deportation

Ultime notizie su Trump Protections

US Judge Halts Trump Plan to End Protections for 350,000 HaitiansU.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., ?halted the U.S. Department of Homeland ?Security's effort to terminate Haiti's Temporary Protected Status. The move would have taken effect ?on ... usnews.com

Judge halts Trump move to restrict lawmakers’ access to ICE detention facilitiesWASHINGTON, DC: A federal judge on Monday halted the Trump administration ’s latest attempt to restrict members of Congress from making unannounced visits to immigration detention facilities, ruling ... news.meaww.com

Il mondo questa settimana Trump da Minneapolis all'Iran, il ritiro russo dal Nord-Est della Siria, gli accordi India-Ue, disgelo tra Francia e Ciad Analisi di di Federico Petroni, Lorenzo Trombetta, Lorenzo Di Muro, Domenico Galliani. - facebook.com facebook