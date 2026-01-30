US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians’ deportation protections

Un giudice federale degli Stati Uniti ha bloccato temporaneamente la decisione dell’amministrazione Trump di revocare le protezioni temporanee da deportazione per gli etiopi. La misura, presa a gennaio, avrebbe eliminato un rifugio sicuro per molti, ma ora la decisione è stata bloccata, almeno per il momento. La disputa resta aperta e si aspetta una decisione definitiva nei prossimi mesi.

BOSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration from ending temporary protections from deportation that had been granted to thousands of Ethiopians living in the United States. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston said he would issue an order delaying the February 13 effective date of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s termination of the temporary protected status granted to over 5,000 Ethiopians in order to provide more time for a legal challenge to be heard. BOSTON, 30 gennaio (Reuters) - Venerdì un giudice federale ha temporaneamente bloccato l’amministrazione del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump dal porre fine alle protezioni temporanee dall’espulsione concesse a migliaia di etiopi che vivono negli Stati Uniti. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

