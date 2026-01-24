Un giudice federale ha disposto il prolungamento delle protezioni temporanee per i migranti provenienti da Myanmar, evitando la revoca prevista dall'amministrazione Trump. La decisione garantisce a queste persone un ulteriore periodo di tutela, in attesa di eventuali sviluppi legali. La misura riflette l'importanza di valutare attentamente le implicazioni umanitarie e legali nelle politiche di immigrazione.

The order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago blocks the Trump administration from ending deportation protections for about 4,000 Myanmar nationals living in the U.S. The judge said that U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from Myanmar lacked a genuine basis. Kennelly postponed the effective date of the government’s action, which was to be Monday, and scheduled a February 6 hearing in the case. The Trump administration said in November it was ending temporary legal status for citizens of Myanmar in the U.S., arguing they could safely return to the war-torn Southeast Asian country while citing the military junta’s elections as evidence of an improving situation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US judge extends deportation protections for migrants from Myanmar

Leggi anche: Judge dread morirà nella nuova saga death of a judge

Four migrants die in US ICE custody over first 10 days of 2026Nel corso dei primi dieci giorni del 2026, quattro migranti sono deceduti mentre erano in custodia delle autorità di immigrazione negli Stati Uniti, secondo fonti ufficiali.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Trump administration ends TPS for illegal immigrants from Burma

US judge extends deportation protections for migrants from MyanmarBy Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge ordered President Donald Trump's administration on Friday to delay its termination of the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for ... msn.com

Federal Judge Extends Deportation Protections for Burmese MigrantsA federal judge in Illinois blocked the Trump administration from ending deportation protections for about 3,670 Burmese nationals living in the United States, a setback to President Trump’s mass ... nytimes.com

Marian Goodman Gallery extends our congratulations to Giulio Paolini on receiving an honorary degree by the Academy of Fine Arts of Brera. The Academy of Fine Arts of Brera celebrates its 250th anniversary with a year of events in Milan, including the awar - facebook.com facebook