UK’s Starmer discussed Ukraine in call with Trump British government says

Questa mattina, il premier britannico Keir Starmer ha avuto una telefonata con Donald Trump, il presidente degli Stati Uniti. La conversazione si è concentrata sulla crisi in Ucraina, con riferimenti anche agli ultimi sviluppi notturni. Entrambi hanno condiviso preoccupazioni e scambiato opinioni sulla situazione.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the overnight Russian attacks on the country, the UK government said. Russia’s overnight attack knocked out heating in cities including the capital Kyiv during freezing temperatures as Ukrainian negotiators headed to Abu Dhabi for a second round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks set for Wednesday and Thursday. The leaders also recognized the strategic importance of the U.S.-UK military base Diego Garcia, the government added. L’attacco notturno della Russia ha messo fuori uso i riscaldamenti nei paesi, compresa la capitale Kiev, con temperature gelide, mentre i negoziatori ucraini si sono diretti ad Abu Dhabi per un secondo round di colloqui trilaterali mediati dagli Stati Uniti e fissati per mercoledì e giovedì. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha avuto una conversazione telefonica con il presidente statunitense Donald Trump, in cui hanno affrontato l’importanza di rafforzare la sicurezza nella regione artica.

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha recentemente commentato la decisione di Donald Trump di abbandonare la minaccia di tariffe su Groenlandia.

Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine and Gaza during call

