Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha avuto una conversazione telefonica con il presidente statunitense Donald Trump, in cui hanno affrontato l’importanza di rafforzare la sicurezza nella regione artica. La discussione si è concentrata sulle strategie per garantire stabilità e protezione in un’area di crescente interesse geopolitico. L’incontro evidenzia l’attenzione condivisa verso le sfide e le opportunità legate alla sicurezza nel Nord.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by telephone on Saturday, with the leaders discussing the need for bolstered security in the Arctic, 10 Downing Street said in a statement. Starmer referred to the subject as an absolute priority for his government, the statement said. Starmer ha indicato l'argomento come una priorità assoluta per il suo governo, ha detto il comunicato.

© Internazionale.it - UK’s Starmer discusses need for enhanced security in Arctic in call with Trump

