Oggi a Oslo il figlio della principessa ereditaria si presenta davanti al giudice. È accusato di reati gravi come stupro, violenza domestica, aggressione e possesso di droga. La sua comparizione arriva in un momento di forte attenzione pubblica e mediatica.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, could face multiple years in prison if found guilty of the most serious of the 38 charges brought against him. His lawyer Petar Sekulic told Reuters he did not admit criminal guilt for the charges of rape or domestic violence, but did admit guilt for some of the less serious matters. “He will give a detailed explanation about this in court,” Sekulic said. The case is scheduled to run until March 19. Hoiby is scheduled to testify on Wednesday. On Sunday Norwegian police detained him on suspicion of causing bodily harm, wielding a knife and violating a restraining order. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Son of Norway’s crown princess stands trial for rape and domestic violence

