La Polonia accusa ufficialmente la Russia di aver orchestrato gli attacchi informatici che lo scorso 29 dicembre hanno colpito 30 centrali di energia rinnovabile nel paese. Secondo le autorità polacche, l’attacco sarebbe stato gestito dall’agenzia di spionaggio russa, anche se Mosca ne nega ogni coinvolgimento. La scoperta apre una nuova pagina nel fronte delle tensioni tra i due paesi, con l’Europa che si prepara a rispondere a questa minaccia digitale.

The hacks were “purely destructive in nature,” the report said, comparing them to arson. “It is worth noting that this period coincided with low temperatures and snowstorms affecting Poland, shortly before New Year’s Eve,” the report said. The Russian aim was to irreversibly destroy data stored on devices within the combined heat and power plant but security software blocked that portion of the attack, according to the report. The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. Poland says its critical infrastructure has been subject to a growing number of cyberattacks by Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Polish officials blame Russian domestic spy agency for Dec 29 cyberattacks

Approfondimenti su Russian Spy Agency

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Russian Spy Agency

Polish officials blame Russian domestic spy agency for Dec 29 cyberattacksBy AJ Vicens Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia's domestic spy agency was likely responsible for cyberattacks late last month on 30 Polish renewable energy facilities, a manufacturing firm and a plant ... msn.com