US cuts tariffs on India to 18% India agrees to end Russian oil purchases

Gli Stati Uniti hanno deciso di ridurre le tariffe su alcuni prodotti importati dall’India, portandole al 18%. In cambio, l’India si impegna a interrompere gli acquisti di petrolio russo. La notizia arriva dopo un accordo tra i due paesi, annunciato lunedì, che mira a rafforzare i rapporti commerciali e a semplificare gli scambi reciproci. La mossa potrebbe avere ripercussioni sui mercati energetici e sulle relazioni internazionali.

WASHINGTONNEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he had agreed on a trade deal with India that slashes U.S. tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50% in exchange for India lowering trade barriers, stopping its purchases of Russian oil and buying oil instead from the U.S. and potentially Venezuela. A White House official told Reuters that the U.S. was rescinding a punitive, 25% duty on all imports from India over its purchases of Russian oil that had stacked on top of a 25% “reciprocal” tariff rate. U.S.-listed shares of major Indian companies rallied on the news. IT consulting firm Infosys was up 3. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

