Russian drone attack forces power cuts in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih military says

Il 14 gennaio, un attacco di droni russi ha colpito le infrastrutture di Kryvyi Rih, provocando blackout energetici che hanno interessato oltre 45.000 abitanti. L'evento evidenzia le tensioni in corso nella regione e l'impatto dei recenti attacchi sulla rete elettrica locale. La situazione rimane sotto osservazione mentre le autorità gestiscono le conseguenze dell'incidente.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian drones struck infrastructure in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, forcing emergency power blackouts for more than 45,000 c. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

