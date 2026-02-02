trump spoke to some fbi agents who raided atlanta election office nyt reports

Donald Trump ha parlato con alcuni agenti dell’FBI un giorno dopo che avevano perquisito un ufficio elettorale a Fulton County, in Georgia. Secondo il New York Times, l’ex presidente ha contattato gli agenti per capire cosa stesse succedendo e ha commentato l’operazione, senza mai negare o confermare ufficialmente le accuse. La notizia ha fatto scalpore, mentre le indagini continuano senza sosta.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to some FBI agents a day after they searched an election office in Georgia’s Fulton County last week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three people with knowledge of the discussion. The FBI raided the facility outside Atlanta, pursuing Trump’s false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread voting fraud. Claims of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election have been rejected by courts, state governments and members of Trump’s own former administration. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met some of the FBI agents of the bureau’s field office in Atlanta a day after the search. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina, agenti dell'FBI sono entrati nell'ufficio elettorale di Fulton County, vicino ad Atlanta.

La notizia circola da alcuni giorni: Stati Uniti e Argentina stanno discutendo un accordo che potrebbe portare deportazioni di cittadini americani in Argentina.

