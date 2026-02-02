Le forze di sicurezza pakistane stanno facendo pressing sui militanti armati che hanno preso di mira scuole, banche e installazioni di sicurezza. Dopo gli attacchi del fine settimana, i soldati sono sulle tracce dei responsabili, coinvolti in azioni violente che hanno seminato paura nella regione. La caccia ai sospetti continua senza sosta, mentre la popolazione aspetta notizie sui responsabili.

Pakistan’s military has killed 177 BLA fighters in three days of fighting, the interior ministry said on Monday. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said 22 more militants had been killed overnight in different areas of Balochistan, taking the total to 177. “Security forces, police and intelligence agencies thwarted the nefarious intentions of terrorists by taking timely and effective action,” Naqvi said in a statement. “The Indian agents and their facilitators will be completely eliminated.” India’s foreign office had rejected the allegations on Sunday, saying Islamabad should instead address the “long-standing demands of its people in the region”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Pakistani security forces hunt militants behind weekend attacks

Approfondimenti su Pakistani Militants

Le forze di sicurezza pakistane hanno ucciso 145 militanti in meno di due giorni, dopo una serie di attacchi coordinati in Balochistan.

Nella provincia di Balochistan, le forze di sicurezza pakistane hanno neutralizzato almeno 67 militanti dopo una serie di attacchi coordinati.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Pakistan forces kill 145 militants after attacks in Balochistan • FRANCE 24 English

Ultime notizie su Pakistani Militants

Pakistani security forces hunt militants behind weekend attacksPakistani soldiers were hunting down separatist militants on Monday who stormed schools, banks, and security installations, killing nearly 50 people, in a ... uk.news.yahoo.com

‘Our blood not cheap’: Pakistani forces chase Baloch militants, 190 people killed; India refutes ‘involvement’ chargeIndia categorically rejected allegations of involvement, saying these are Pak govt's usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings ... msn.com

Al Arabiya English. . The Italian foreign minister says overall security for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games will be managed by Italy, with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement force (ICE) there to “collaborate” with Italian police. - facebook.com facebook