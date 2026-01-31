pakistan says 67 militants killed after coordinated attacks in balochistan

Nella provincia di Balochistan, le forze di sicurezza pakistane hanno neutralizzato almeno 67 militanti dopo una serie di attacchi coordinati. Le operazioni sono ancora in corso, con scontri che si sono estesi in diverse città della regione. La situazione resta tesa mentre le autorità cercano di ripristinare la calma.

Some 10 police and security personnel and 11 civilians were also killed during the orchestrated militant attacks, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Twenty-four police officers were injured. The military’s media wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, condemned the attacks and praised security forces for repelling them, saying they had killed dozens of militants. The attacks came a day after Pakistan’s military said it killed 41 militants in separate raids in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan and has faced a decades-long separatist insurgency. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

