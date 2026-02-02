Olivia Dean ha vinto il premio come miglior artista emergente ai Grammy. La cantante britannica di soul e pop ha battuto gli altri candidati e si è aggiudicata il riconoscimento durante la cerimonia a Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar invece ha portato a casa il premio per il miglior artista, confermando la sua presenza di lungo corso nel panorama musicale.

Accepting her award from the stage of the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, Dean paid tribute to her grandmother, who immigrated to Britain from Guyana as a teenager seeking a new life. “I must say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant,” she said, evoking cheers from the star-studded audience. “I am a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We’re nothing without each other.” Lamar’s “GNX” was also vying for the top award of the night, album of the year, facing stiff competition from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and pop chameleon Lady Gaga. Bad Bunny was competing for best album with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which could make history as the first Spanish-language winner in that category. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Olivia Dean named Grammy’s best new artist

Le nominations dei Brit Awards 2026 sono state ufficialmente annunciate, con Lola Young e Olivia Dean in prima fila.

