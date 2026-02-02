Centinaia di persone sono state fatte uscire dalle loro case a Ksar el-Kebir, nel nord del Marocco, a causa delle alluvioni che si sono abbattute sulla città. Le autorità hanno evacuato più di 50.000 cittadini, quasi la metà della popolazione locale, dopo settimane di pioggia intensa. La situazione resta critica e le strade sono sommerse dall’acqua, mentre le squadre di soccorso lavorano senza sosta per mettere in sicurezza chi si trova in zona.

“The city has become a ghost town,” local resident Hicham Ajttou told Reuters by phone. “All markets and shops are closed and most residents have either left voluntarily or been evacuated.” Authorities set up shelters and temporary camps and barred entry into Ksar el-Kebir as rising water levels in the Loukkos River spread across several neighbourhoods. Only departures from the city were permitted, while electricity was cut in parts of it and schools were ordered to remain closed until Saturday. Officials said the floods were partly triggered by water released from the nearby Oued Makhazine dam, which had reached full capacity. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Morocco evacuates 50,000 as flooding threatens city after weeks of heavy rain

Approfondimenti su Morocco Flooding

Le autorità marocchine hanno schierato l’esercito per aiutare le persone rimaste intrappolate dalle inondazioni.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Astral Legends TV Stream | Part Two Marathon

Ultime notizie su Morocco Flooding

Morocco evacuates 50,000 as flooding threatens city after weeks of heavy rainBy Ahmed Eljechtimi RABAT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Morocco has evacuated more than 50,000 people, nearly half the population of the northwestern city of Ksar el-Kebir, as flooding driven by weeks of heavy ... msn.com

The tanker Chariot Tide (IMO 9323376), formerly Marabella Sun, is currently reporting “Not Under Command” via AIS while moving at low speed off the coast of Morocco. The vessel is listed as sanctioned and continues to be tracked through public AIS data. N - facebook.com facebook