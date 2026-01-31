morocco deploys army to help evacuate thousands after floods

Le autorità marocchine hanno schierato l’esercito per aiutare le persone rimaste intrappolate dalle inondazioni. Le piogge violente hanno causato allagamenti in diverse zone e migliaia di cittadini si sono trovati in difficoltà. Le squadre di soccorso stanno lavorando senza sosta per mettere in salvo chi è rimasto bloccato e per distribuire aiuti nelle zone più colpite. La situazione resta critica e i soccorritori continuano a monitorare l’evolversi degli eventi.

More than 20,000 people had been moved to shelter and camps by Saturday, official media reported. Authorities set up sandbags and temporary barriers in flood-prone districts as waters began to recede. Schools in Ksar Kbir have been ordered to remain closed until February 7 as a precaution. In the nearby province of Sidi Kacem, the Sebou River’s rising levels prompted evacuations from several villages as authorities raised vigilance levels. The abundant rainfall ended a seven-year drought that drove the country to invest heavily in desalination plants. The average dam-filling rate has risen to 60%, with several major reservoirs reaching full capacity, according to official data. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Approfondimenti su Morocco Floods

Le intense piogge che hanno interessato la Tunisia negli ultimi giorni hanno causato gravi allagamenti, con almeno quattro vittime.

Il Parco Nazionale di Kruger, in Sudafrica, è stato temporaneamente chiuso ai visitatori a causa di recenti inondazioni che hanno interessato l’area.

