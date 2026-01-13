German Foreign Minister Wadephul says there is more consensus than disagreement with the US

Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco, Johann Wadephul, ha affermato che tra Germania e Stati Uniti prevale un clima di accordo, con meno divergenze rispetto al passato. La sua dichiarazione sottolinea un rapporto stabile e collaborativo tra i due Paesi, anche in ambiti internazionali. Queste osservazioni riflettono un momento di coesione e dialogo positivo, fondamentali per rafforzare le relazioni transatlantiche e affrontare insieme le sfide globali.

By Alexander RatzWASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday that there is more consensus than disagreement with the United Sta. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - German Foreign Minister Wadephul says there is more consensus than disagreement with the US Leggi anche: German foreign minister puts emphasis on close ties before US trip Leggi anche: International law applies to everyone, including US, says German finance minister Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare notizie, approfondimenti e contenuti social collegati. German Foreign Minister Wadephul says there is more consensus than disagreement with the US - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday that there is more consensus than disagreement with the United States. reuters.com

Pressure builds on German Foreign Minister Wadephul - Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul saw the destruction in a suburb of Damascus, SyriaMarcus Brandt/dpa/picture alliance A rift has opened at the top of Germany's government over Syria. uk.news.yahoo.com

German foreign minister Wadephul says NATO allies must work together - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that NATO allies had to work together for security, and said Greenland and Denmark should decide the future of the island, which U. msn.com

#ConfAmb2025 | Il Ministro Antonio Tajani e il Ministro degli Affari Esteri tedesco Johann Wadephul intervengono al panel “La collaborazione tra Italia e Germania di fronte alle nuove sfide per l’Europa”. ** Minister Antonio Tajani and German Foreign Minister - facebook.com facebook

La ricerca permette di visualizzare articoli e video su argomenti simili o correlati.