Explainer-Olympics-Can transgender athletes compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Games?

Questa mattina, si sono aperti ufficialmente i Giochi invernali di Milano e Cortina, con la cerimonia di apertura che ha richiamato migliaia di spettatori. Le competizioni sono già in pieno svolgimento e gli atleti da tutto il mondo si sfidano in diverse discipline. Tra le discussioni in corso, c’è anche quella sulla partecipazione degli atleti transgender, un tema che sta dividendo opinioni e suscita dibattiti tra addetti ai lavori e pubblico.

La sicurezza ai prossimi Giochi Olimpici di Milano Cortina è una priorità, con particolare attenzione alla gestione di possibili minacce provenienti da droni.

L’International Olympic Committee ha espresso preoccupazione per il benessere degli atleti iraniani, mentre il paese attraversa un periodo di crescenti proteste e agitazioni.

