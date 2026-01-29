L’International Olympic Committee ha espresso preoccupazione per il benessere degli atleti iraniani, mentre il paese attraversa un periodo di crescenti proteste e agitazioni. La decisione arriva dopo le recenti tensioni che coinvolgono i giovani e gli sportivi, con il rischio che le condizioni in patria possano influire sulla partecipazione alle prossime competizioni internazionali.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Thursday expressed concern for the welfare of Iranian athletes amid the country’s escalating unrest, saying it remains in contact with Iran’s Olympic community. Authorities cut internet access and stifled the unrest with overwhelming force that killed thousands, according to rights groups. Tehran blames “armed terrorists” linked to Israel and the United States for the violence. The latest death toll compiled by the U.S.-based HRANA rights group stands at 6,373. Arrests stand at 42,486, according to HRANA. The IOC told Reuters in a statement, which was supported by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations and the Winter Olympic Federations, about its concerns for the situation facing Iranian athletes. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Olympics-IOC voices concern for Iranian athletes amid unrest

Approfondimenti su Olympics IOC

L'International Olympic Committee non ha ancora avviato comunicazioni ufficiali con la Casa Bianca riguardo alla candidatura di Los Angeles per i Giochi Olimpici del 2028.

In Iran, le recenti proteste e la crescente pressione internazionale mettono in crisi la legittimità delle autorità religiose.

