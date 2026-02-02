EU | rejects Iran’s categorisation of EU armies as ‘terrorist groups’

L’Unione Europea ha risposto duramente alla mossa dell’Iran, che ha definito “terroristici” alcuni eserciti europei. Bruxelles ha subito preso le distanze, sostenendo che le forze armate dei Paesi membri sono legittime e non possono essere etichettate in quel modo. La polemica si è accesa dopo che Teheran ha incluso le forze europee in una lista di gruppi terroristici, una decisione che ha fatto infuriare l’UE. La vicenda rischia di far salire la tensione tra Iran e blocco europeo, già sotto pressione per altre questioni

"We reject the announcement of the listing of EU armies and the accusation of terrorism," said European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni. "Respingiamo l'annuncio dell'inserimento nell'elenco degli eserciti dell'Unione europea e l'accusa di terrorismo", ha detto il portavoce della Commissione europea Anouar El Anouni.

L’Iran ha chiamato “terroristi” le forze armate dei paesi europei che hanno inserito i Guardiani della Rivoluzione Islamica nella lista terroristica dell’Unione Europea.

L’Unione Europea ha deciso di sanzionare due alti funzionari iraniani, l’Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni e il Procuratore Generale Mohammad Movahedi Azad.

