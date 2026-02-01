Iran considers EU armies as ‘terrorist groups’ in retaliatory move

L’Iran ha chiamato “terroristi” le forze armate dei paesi europei che hanno inserito i Guardiani della Rivoluzione Islamica nella lista terroristica dell’Unione Europea. Il governo di Teheran ha reagito duramente, annunciando che considera ufficialmente le forze militari europee come minacce e ha promesso di rispondere a questa mossa. La situazione si fa tesa tra Iran e Europa, con possibili ripercussioni sulla stabilità della regione.

“By trying to hit the Revolutionary Guards . the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot and once again made a decision against the interests of their people by blindly obeying the Americans,” Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told his fellow MPs, all wearing Revolutionary Guards uniforms in support to the elite force. “According to Article 7 of the law on countermeasures against the designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups.” Set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system, the Revolutionary Guards have great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La Francia ha deciso di sostenere l’inserimento dei Guardiani della Rivoluzione Iraniana nella lista europea dei gruppi terroristici.

L’Unione Europea ha deciso di sanzionare due alti funzionari iraniani, l’Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni e il Procuratore Generale Mohammad Movahedi Azad.

Argomenti discussi: New US sanctions on Iran. Teheran: 'European armies considered terrorists'.

Inserire i pasdaran tra i terroristi serve a dare copertura a qualsiasi intervento militare che Trump vorrà realizzare in Iran. E questo nonostante l’ennesima guerra di destabilizzazione del Medio Oriente sarebbe un colpo a quel che rimane dell’Europa. Leggete - facebook.com facebook