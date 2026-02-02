costa rican populists win commanding victory but fall short of legislative supermajority

La candidata Laura Fernandez ha vinto con ampio margine le elezioni presidenziali in Costa Rica. La sua vittoria è stata netta, ma il suo partito, il Sovereign People’s Party, non ha raggiunto la super maggioranza in Parlamento. Fernandez ha ottenuto il mandato, ma ora dovrà negoziare per governare senza il supporto di tutti i legislatori.

While the PPSO can pass laws, budgets and make appointments without needing to negotiate with other parties, it has few allies in the new Congress. The National Renovation Party (PNR), an evangelical party that often aligned with the government in the previous Congress, was left with zero seats. “The (ruling party’s) aspirations of reconfiguring the political system fell a bit short with these results,” said Ronald Alfaro, a researcher at Costa Rica’s Center for Investigations and Political Studies (CIEP). “For things that require 38 votes they’re going to have to negotiate and we’ll have to see how that unfolds,” Alfaro added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

I cittadini costaricani si preparano a recarsi alle urne domenica per scegliere il nuovo governo.

Secondo un sondaggio, il partito al governo in Costa Rica si avvicina alla vittoria nelle elezioni presidenziali del 1° febbraio, con circa il 40% dei voti.

