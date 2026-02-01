I cittadini costaricani si preparano a recarsi alle urne domenica per scegliere il nuovo governo. La sfida principale riguarda il tentativo del partito di destra di prolungare il suo mandato, mentre gli elettori si confrontano con le proposte dei diversi candidati. La campagna elettorale si è concentrata su questioni di sicurezza, economia e corruzione, e ora tutto è nelle mani degli elettori.

Laura Fernandez, President Rodrigo Chaves’ protege and former chief of staff, is leading in the polls with just over 40%, enough to win outright and avoid an April 5 runoff. She has pledged to continue Chaves’ tough security policies and anti-establishment message. Her closest rivals in the 20-person field are Alvaro Ramos, a centrist economist representing Costa Rica’s oldest political party, and Claudia Dobles, an architect representing a progressive coalition and a former first lady whose husband, Carlos Alvarado, served as president from 2018 to 2022. Both are polling in the single digits but are seen as the two most likely to compete in a possible runoff if Fernandez falls short of 40%. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Costa Ricans vote as right-wing populists aim to extend mandate

Approfondimenti su Costa Ricans Election

Le forze di destra e populiste europee, che in passato avevano sostenuto Donald Trump, stanno ora prendendo le distanze dall’ex presidente statunitense, in particolare sulla questione del Greenland.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Ultime notizie su Costa Ricans Election

Costa Ricans vote as right-wing populists aim to extend mandateBy Alexander Villegas and Alvaro Murillo SAN JOSE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Costa Ricans will vote in a general election on Sunday as the right-wing populist government seeks to extend its mandate and secure ... msn.com

Costa Ricans vote on outgoing president's conservative populist programSAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican voters choose Sunday between continuing the policies of outgoing conservative populist Rodrigo Chaves by electing his selected successor or giving a new chance ... msn.com

La Costa Rica non è solo una meta da sogno, ma un Paese stabile e sicuro per investire, soprattutto nel settore immobiliare In questo articolo spieghiamo perché sempre più italiani scelgono di investire qui, con una visione a medio-lungo termine. Leggi l’ - facebook.com facebook