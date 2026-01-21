Secondo un sondaggio, il partito al governo in Costa Rica si avvicina alla vittoria nelle elezioni presidenziali del 1° febbraio, con circa il 40% dei voti. La consultazione indica una possibile conquista al primo turno, consolidando il sostegno alla leadership attuale. Questi dati riflettono un quadro politico stabile, in attesa di sviluppi ufficiali e del risultato finale delle urne.

Other recent private polls have shown similar results for the 39-year-old political scientist, who has capitalized on Chaves’ popularity. He holds 58% approval despite being barred by law from seeking consecutive reelection, according to the poll by the university’s Center for Research and Political Studies. The survey was conducted from January 12–16, with a margin of error of three percentage points. Opposition candidates have stalled, including frontrunner Alvaro Ramos, an economist polling at just 8%. The weak support signals trouble for his center-left National Liberation Party (PLN), which represents the traditional politics Chaves vowed to upend with his “peaceful revolution” against elites. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Costa Rica’s ruling party heads for victory in February elections, poll shows

Over half of Ukrainians oppose pulling back in return for security, poll showsUn nuovo sondaggio evidenzia che oltre la metà degli abitanti dell'Ucraina si oppone fermamente all'eventualità di ritirare le truppe nelle aree controllate nel Donetsk orientale.

Brazil’s Lula leads right-wing rivals ahead of 2026 election, poll showsSecondo un sondaggio recente, il presidente brasiliano Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva si mantiene in vantaggio rispetto ai principali rivali di destra, il senatore Flavio Bolsonaro e il governatore di São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas, in vista delle elezioni del 2026.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Removal of hotel debris paused | CTV Your Morning Winnipeg for January 16, 2026

Costa Rica's ruling party heads for victory in February elections, poll showsCosta Rica's ruling party candidate poised to win the February 1 presidential election ?in the first round, with 40% voter support that could also hand her ?party a legislative majority for the ... msn.com

Costa Rica's Presidential Race: A First-Round Triumph on the Horizon?Costa Rica's ruling party candidate, Laura Fernandez, is leading with 40% voter support in the upcoming presidential election, possibly securing a first-round win. Fernandez, an ally of President ... devdiscourse.com

Costa Rica on the road - Vulcano Arenal, foresta nebulosa Monteverde, parco marino Manuel Antonio, parco Tortuguero - facebook.com facebook