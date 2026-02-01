washington scolds cuba after crowds heckle us diplomat

La tensione tra Stati Uniti e Cuba torna a salire. Washington ha accusato Cuba di aver interferito con il lavoro del suo massimo diplomatico a L’Avana. La situazione si è accesa dopo che alcuni gruppi di cittadini cubani hanno disturbato il diplomatico americano, creando un episodio che ha fatto salire la pressione tra i due paesi.

Amid rising tensions between the two countries, the State Department on social media accused the Cuban government of “failed intimidation tactics,” and it demanded that Havana stop “sending individuals to interfere with the diplomatic work” of U.S. Charge d’Affaires Mike Hammer. Friction has increased between the long-time foes after U.S. President Donald Trump last week declared Cuba “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and said he would slap tariffs on any country that delivered oil to the communist-run Caribbean island. Trump on Sunday said Cuba was “a failing nation” but added: “I think we’re going to make a deal with Cuba. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Cuba ha annunciato che accetterà assistenza dagli Stati Uniti, mentre Washington ha avvertito di evitare interferenze.

Donald Trump intensifica le misure nei confronti di Cuba, rafforzando la pressione sul regime castrista.

