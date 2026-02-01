Domenica il Papa ha espresso grande preoccupazione per l’aumento delle tensioni tra Stati Uniti e Cuba. Durante l’Angelus, ha invitato le due nazioni a dialogare sinceramente, senza lasciarsi trascinare da incomprensioni o ostilità. Leo ha sottolineato l’importanza di trovare un terreno comune e di mettere da parte le differenze per il bene di entrambe le popolazioni.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week tariffs would be imposed on imports from countries that supply Cuba with oil, ratcheting up the pressure on Washington’s long-time foe after ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a key Cuban ally, in early January. Trump said the tariff threat was necessary to protect “U.S. national security and foreign policy from the Cuban regime’s malign actions and policies.” Pope Leo said he had received reports “with great concern” of rising tensions between Cuba and the United States. He joined Cuban bishops in “urging those responsible to promote sincere and effective dialogue to avoid violence and further suffering for the Cuban people,” in comments after his weekly Angelus prayer. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Pope Leo urges US and Cuba to engage in sincere dialogue

Il Papa ha espresso preoccupazione per le sofferenze dei civili ucraini a causa delle recenti tensioni e degli attacchi in corso.

