Pope Leo invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ cardinal says

VATICAN CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pope Leo is among world leaders invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s top diplomatic official, said on Wednesday. Leo, the first U.S. pope and a critic of some of Trump’s policies, is evaluating the invitation, he said. “The pope has received an invitation and we are considering what to do,” Parolin told journalists. “I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response.” The board was initially aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, however Trump has said it will have a much broader remit and resolve conflicts globally. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

