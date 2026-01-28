In U-turn France backs move to put Iran’s Guards on EU terrorism list

La Francia ha deciso di sostenere l’inserimento dei Guardiani della Rivoluzione Iraniana nella lista europea dei gruppi terroristici. La mossa arriva dopo settimane di discussioni, e rappresenta un cambio di passo per Parigi, che ora si allinea con altri paesi europei nel considerare l’IRGC come una minaccia. La decisione potrebbe influenzare le relazioni tra l’Europa e l’Iran, aprendo una nuova fase nelle tensioni già alte tra le parti.

European Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Thursday and were already due to sign off on new sanctions in response to a crackdown on protests that has seen thousands killed and thousands more arrested. But even until earlier on Wednesday, France had been hesitant to back the majority in the bloc, who have pushed to add the IRGC to the EU’s terrorist organisation list following the United States. “The unbearable repression of the peaceful uprising of the Iranian people cannot go unanswered. The extraordinary courage they have shown in the face of the blind violence unleashed upon them cannot be in vain,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X, adding that France would now back the listing. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

