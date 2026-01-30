Il presidente Zelenskiy ha annunciato che la data o il luogo del prossimo round di negoziati di pace mediati dagli Stati Uniti potrebbero cambiare. Non ha ancora confermato quando o dove si svolgeranno, lasciando aperta la possibilità di modifiche all’ultimo minuto. La situazione resta tesa, e le trattative sembrano ancora in fase di definizione.

KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the date or location of the next round of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia on how to end the war could change. The follow-up round of talks was supposed to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, but Zelenskiy said that he did not know when the next meeting would take place. “It is very important for us that everyone we agreed with be present at the meeting, because everyone is expecting back,” he told reporters in remarks released by his office on Friday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who attended the previous round of talks, would not participate in the weekend meeting in Abu Dhabi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Zelenskiy says date or location of next round of US-brokered peace talks could change

Approfondimenti su Zelenskiy Ukraine

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha sottolineato l'importanza dell'intervento internazionale per sostenere i cittadini iraniani nelle loro proteste.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Zelensky says he won’t ‘betray’ his country after Trump peace plan talks with Vance

Ultime notizie su Zelenskiy Ukraine

Argomenti discussi: Zelensky says 'a lot' discussed in 'constructive' UAE talks; Zelensky says agreed US security guarantees with Trump; Kiev, 'Zelensky è in Ucraina non a Davos come dice Trump'; Ukraine’s Zelenskiy expects implementation of agreement not to fire on Kyiv.

Zelenskiy says date or location of next round of US-brokered peace talks could changeKYIV, Jan 30 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the date or location of the next round of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia on how to end the war could change. Read more at ... straitstimes.com

Ukraine and Russia at WarRead the latest news on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Stay updated with on-the-ground reporting, political developments on both sides, and the economic impact on the region and the world. reuters.com