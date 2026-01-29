Questa mattina a Pechino il premier britannico Keir Starmer ha incontrato il presidente cinese Xi Jinping. La visita si concentra sulla volontà di riavvicinare i due paesi, dopo mesi di tensioni e frecciate pubbliche. Starmer spera di trovare punti di dialogo e di migliorare i rapporti diplomatici, anche se le differenze restano evidenti. La giornata si annuncia decisiva per le future relazioni tra Londra e Pechino.

On the most important day of his four-day visit to China, Starmer is due to have a 40-minute meeting with Xi at the Great Hall of the People before they have lunch together. Starmer will also hold meetings on Thursday with Premier Li Qiang and China’s top legislator, Zhao Leji. Starmer, whose centre-left Labour Party government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised, has made improving relations with China one of his priorities in the hope it can yield business opportunities. Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies at King’s College London, said he expected that a number of deals between Britain and China would be announced to show how their relationship has improved. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Britain’s Starmer to meet China’s Xi in bid to reset strained ties

La Cina e il Canada si preparano a rafforzare i loro legami diplomatici, con l’obiettivo di promuovere una cooperazione più stabile e costruttiva.

Il presidente cinese Xi Jinping ha dichiarato che India e Cina sono

Trump scores meeting with Xi a '12' out of 10

Argomenti discussi: E-newsletter UK Alternate della CNBC: il grande crawl di Starmer verso la Cina; UK’s Starmer discusses need for enhanced security in Arctic in call with Trump; UK’s Starmer welcomes Trump move to drop Greenland tariff threat.

Starmer’s Strains: Migration, Protests, and Britain’s Fragile CentreWhile international attention has been caught up in the pageantry of US President Donald Trump state visit, the timing could have hardly been worse for the British Prime Minister. When Sir Keir ... ispionline.it

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has arrived in Beijing for a four day state visit aimed at strengthening political and business ties with China. Travelling with a delegation of more than 50 business leaders, Starmer is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping - facebook.com facebook

I “leader” occidentali fanno ora a gara per ripristinare relazioni cordiali con la #Cina The UK , Keir Starmer, Jan. 28 - 31, 2026 Finland , Petteri Orpo, Jan. 25 - 28, 2026 Canada , Mark Carney, Jan. 14 - 17, 2026 Ireland , Micheal Martin, J x.com