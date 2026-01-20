prince harry targeted for standing up to uk newspaper his lawyer says

Il Principe Harry ha affrontato una serie di attacchi prolungati da parte di alcuni media britannici, in particolare il Daily Mail, dopo aver contestato le modalità di copertura delle sue vicende personali. La sua battaglia legale sottolinea le difficoltà di difendere la privacy di fronte alla pressione della stampa, evidenziando le tensioni tra figura pubblica e media nel contesto britannico.

The claims include hacking voicemail messages, bugging landlines and obtaining private information by deception, known as "blagging". Associated calls the allegations smears, saying their journalists had legitimate sources for information, including the celebrities' gossipy social circles. Harry's lawyer David Sherborne said that "no one sold more copies" for Britain's tabloids than Harry, noting huge press interest in the royals, particularly exclusives about the prince's private life. The stories focused "in a highly intrusive and damaging way on the relationships which he formed, or rather tried to form, during those years prior to meeting his now wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex", Sherborne added.

Prince Harry and Elton John's lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher to begin

