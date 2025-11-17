Euroclear could sue EU to oppose seizure of Russian assets the Belgian company holds $200 billion belonging to the Russian Central Bank

The bloc is scrambling to find finance for Ukraine, which faces a $50 billion budget deficit next year Belgian clearinghouse Euroclear could sue the EU if the bloc tries to confiscate the Russian sovereign funds held there, CEO Valerie Urbain told Le Monde in an interview published on Saturda. 🔗 Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Euroclear could sue EU to oppose seizure of Russian assets, the Belgian company holds $200 billion belonging to the Russian Central Bank

Altre letture consigliate

Fearing Putin’s retaliation, Euroclear threatens to sue EU over frozen Russian assets - This [confiscation] would go against international law concerning the sovereignty of state assets. Scrive msn.com

Euroclear could sue EU to oppose seizure of Russian assets CEO - Euroclear CEO Valerie Urbain has warned against the EU using Russian funds as collateral for a massive Ukraine loan Read Full Article at RT. Secondo malaysiasun.com

Euroclear, the Belgian institution managing frozen Russian assets that will 'not rule out' suing the EU - known but central player in Europe's financial system, holds €193 billion in frozen Russian assets that, since the invasion of Ukraine, have drawn intense scrutiny. lemonde.fr scrive