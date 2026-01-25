israeli fire kills two people in gaza as us pressures both sides to advance gaza deal

Il 25 gennaio, in Gaza, due persone sono state uccise e altre quattro sono rimaste ferite da colpi di arma da fuoco israeliani nella zona di Tuffah. La situazione si inserisce in un contesto di crescente tensione tra Israele e Palestina, mentre gli Stati Uniti fanno pressione su entrambe le parti per favorire l’avanzamento di un accordo sulla regione.

Medical workers said an Israeli drone exploded on the rooftop of a multi-floor building in Gaza City, wounding four civilians in the street nearby. Gaza has been reduced to rubble in the war that was triggered by an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. The Gaza health ministry says more than 71,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli fire since then. It says that at least 480 people were killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire agreement came into effect last October. Israel said four soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza since the ceasefire began. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

