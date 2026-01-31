China’s corruption watchdog probing emergency management minister

La vicenda riguarda il ministro cinese dell’emergenza, Wang Xiangxi, al centro di un’inchiesta per presunte violazioni gravi di disciplina e legge. Le autorità cinesi hanno avviato un’indagine ufficiale, senza ancora entrare nei dettagli. La notizia ha fatto rapidamente il giro del Paese, sollevando dubbi sulla trasparenza e sulle procedure interne. Wang Xiangxi è stato sospeso dalle sue funzioni mentre si svolgono le verifiche. La vicenda arriva in un momento in cui la Cina cerca di rafforzare il controllo sui funzionari pubblici.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide details in its statement on Wang, a Communist Party secretary. It is relatively rare for a sitting minister to undergo investigation. In President Xi Jinping’s years-long corruption purge, the defence ministry announced last week it was investigating the nation’s top general, Zhang Youxia, who is second only to Xi in the military leadership. Wang, 63, took office in July 2022, after serving as chairman of state-owned power generator National Energy Investment Corp. He appeared on Tuesday, speaking at a regular internal meeting where cadres engage in self-criticism, according to an official release from the Ministry of Emergency Management. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il primo ministro canadese, Mark Carney, si recherà in Cina dopo quasi un decennio, in un viaggio volto a rafforzare i rapporti tra i due paesi.

Il Consiglio di leadership presidenziale dello Yemen ha accettato le dimissioni del Primo Ministro Salem bin Breik, nominando il Ministro degli Esteri, Shaya Mohsen Zind, come nuovo capo del governo.

